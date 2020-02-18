<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun House of Assembly has called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to ensure that all vehicles plying the roads in the state installed speed limit device to avert crashes arising from excessive speed.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, stated this during plenary on Tuessay in Abeokuta.

Oluomo, reacted to the submission of Mr Sherif Yusuf, the Majority Leader, who spoke under personal explanation, on the recent accident that claimed seven lives around Sango toll gate in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The speaker noted that accidents around same axis was becoming alarming and worrisome.





He urged the FRSC to put in place appropriate measures and ensure that vehicles operated within the approved speed limit.

He also called on the Federal Controller of Works in the state to find a lasting solution to the Sango toll gate area, saying the axis needed a speed breaker.

“I want to call on the Federal controller of works in the state in collaboration with the state Ministry of Works to see what they can do and put in place drastic measures that will put a stop to reoccurring accidents in the area, ” he said.

Also during plenary, the speaker announced that there would be a public hearing on the Ogun State Security Network Agency “Amotekun ” bill on Feb. 24.