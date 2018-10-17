



The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday received six bills from Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, the Speaker, disclosed during plenary in Abeokuta.

Adekunbi read the governor’s separate letters dated Oct. 15 conveying the bills one of which is a Bill for a Law to amend Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board Law 2012.

Another is a Bill for a Law to Establish the Ogun State Centre for African Drum Festival as an annual International Cultural event and a Board for the Management of the affairs of the Centre, 2018.

There is also the Bill for a Law to Provide for Public Private Partnerships, Establish the Office of Public Private Partnerships, Enhance Infrastructure and Service Development, 2018.

Also included is the Bill for a Law to establish the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme and the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme Governing Board, 2018.

The governor also sent a Bill for a Law to Regulate Rights and Obligations under Tenancy Agreements and the Relationship between the Landlord and the Tenant, including the Procedure for the Recovery of Premises in Ogun State, 2018.

Equally among the bills is a Bill for a Law to establish the Ogun State Mortgages and Foreclosure, Authority, Regulate Mortgages, Creation, Foreclosure and Enforcement of Mortgages in Real Property, 2018.

The proposed bills, according to the governor, have been approved by the State Executive Council for consideration and passage by the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has invited the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, to appear before the House on Wednesday for screening, preparatory to her confirmation as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The Speaker directed that the Ag. Chief Judge appear at 10 a.m. with 30 copies of her Curriculum Vitae and the original and photocopies of each of her credentials.