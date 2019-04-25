<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun Assembly has passed three bills seeking to alter the names of some state-owned higher institutions.

The effected institutions included Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu; Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa, and Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu.

The passage of the amendment bills had resulted in the name change of Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese- Ijebu to Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu.

The Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa, had been amended to reflect its new name as Ogun Institute of Technology, Igbesa, while the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu has now changed to Ogun State College of Education, Jobore-Omu.

The passage of the bills entitled, ‘Ogun State College of Health Technology (Amendment) Law, 2018,’ ‘Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa (Amendment) Law, 2018’ and the ‘Tai-Solarin College of Education, Omu (Amendment),Law, 2018’, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi, was aimed at ensuring improved service delivery.

The passage of the bills followed presentations of the report of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology on the three bills by its Chairman, Olayiwola Ojodu.