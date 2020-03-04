<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A bill is presently before the Ogun State House of Assembly seeking modernisation in the installation and burial of Obas in their respective domain.

If this bill finally gets the nod of the governor, the era of performing traditional rites like Ipebi (seclusion) during installation of monarchs would become a thing of the past.

In Yoruba land, a new monarch spends up to three months at a sacred room, known as Ipebi; where he undergoes special orientation and other traditional rituals before he finally sits on the throne of his ancestors.

Newsmen report that the Ogun State Traditional Rulers (Installation and Burial Rites) Bill 2020 on Tuesday was read for the second time at the State Assembly.

The bill, it was learnt, is to allow the installation of a new monarch in accordance with his religion.

The bill, if passed, will also give an Oba the right to be buried according to his faith.





The lawmakers, at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, had a united voice in supporting the bill, which was sponsored by a member, representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency, Hon. Akeem Balogun.

Balogun said, the bill, entitled, “HB No 36/OG/2020- A Bill for a law to provide for the Preservation, Protection and Exercise by the traditional rulers of their fundamental Rights to be installed and buried according to their Religions or Beliefs and for other related matters”, became important to avoid archaic practices and obtain modern realities in the installation and burial of Obas in Ogun.

Hitherto, the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has said he would love to be buried according to his religion whenever he dies; asking that the old traditional practices be jettisoned.

Likewise, the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, has been installing Oluwo and other chiefs in his domain with anointing oil, saying he is a born again Oba.