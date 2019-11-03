<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In its bid to address the challenge being faced by the people in the process of registration for the National Identity Card in Ogun State, the State House of Assembly has waded in to provide logistic support for the State Office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure seamless registration, especially for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination applicants.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo gave the assurance during an interactive session with the members of the management team of the agency led by the Coordinator of the (NIMC) in the State, Mr Adeniyi Olatunde, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan.

Oluomo noted that the lawmakers as representatives of the people decided to support the Commission in the state to solve the challenge being faced by prospective JAMB applicants, mainly youths, who were having difficulty in registering for the national identity card which was part of the prerequisites for JAMB.

According to him, the State Headquarters of NIMC had been experiencing a large turnout of applicants across the State, stressing that there was need to ensure that all Local Government had the required logistics to register the applicants, hence, the intervention of all the lawmakers in the State at providing power supply in all the Local Government Councils serving as registration points in the State.

Speaking earlier, Mr Olatunde, had disclosed that the Commission had registration centres in 18 out of the 20 Local Government Councils, including the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and some institutions but the challenge of irregular power supply in some local government areas created the delay in registering applicants.

Thanking the lawmakers for their planned intervention to ease the power challenge being faced by the commission in the state, the State Coordinator assured that members of the staff in the Commission would redouble their efforts at ensuring a hitch-free registration for all the applicants.