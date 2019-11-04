<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed the four nominees sent by Gov. Dapo Abiodun as members of the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Mr Sherif Yusuf (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees during plenary in Abeokuta and was seconded by Kemi Oduwole (APC-Ijebu Ode).

Mr Solomon Osho (APC-Remo North) read the report of the committee of the Whole House on the screening of the nominee.

Osho noted that they were scrutinised and found to be eligible for the job.

“The committee of the whole, under the chairmanship of the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo 1), met on Friday at the committee room to screen the nominees.

“Those screened are Mr Aina Akinpelu, Mr Joel Soyinka, Mrs Yetunde Adesanya and Mrs Sola Elegbeji,’’ he said.

Osho thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report of the committee and was seconded by Mr Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda).

The Speaker thereafter confirmed the names of the nominees as members of the state JSC.

Newsmen recall that Abiodun on Friday forwarded names of the nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state JSC.