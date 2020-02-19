<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State House of Assembly read the Ogun State Security Network Agency Bill for the first time on Tuesday.

Newsmen reported that Gov Dapo Abiodun of the state forwarded the bill to the assembly last week.

At plenary yesterday, the bill, also known as Amotekun Corps Bill 2020, scaled first reading as it was read by the Acting Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo.





Meanwhile, the Speaker of Ogun Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, announced that a public hearing on the bill would hold on Monday, February 24, at the assembly complex.

Oluomo called on all stakeholders to come forward for their contributions to the Amotekun Corps Bill.

In another development, the lawmakers passed a resolution, calling on the appropriate authorities to register all okada riders to avoid any breach of security, following the influx of Okada riders from Lagos State into Ogun.