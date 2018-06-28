In a bid to ensure faster dispensation of justice, Ogun has appointed nine new magistrates, the State Chief Judge, Justice Olatokunbo Olapade, said on Thursday.

He said the new magistrates would be sworn in July.

Olapade announced this at the 38th Annual Conference of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Ogun Chapter, held in Abeokuta.

The theme of the conference is, “Administration of Justice in Ogun State: A Need for Urgent Reforms.”

The chief Judge called on the magistrates to uphold the ethics of the profession by discharging their statutory responsibilities effectively.

She also urged them to co-operate with the state’s Judicial Service Commission in ensuring a better administration of criminal justice.

According to Olapade, the magistrates and other stakeholders have to change their attitudes to take the administration of justice in the state to a greater height.

She stressed the need for reforms and improvement in the justice system in line with the resolve of the current administration in the state.

“The reform should not start from the structure, it should start in ourselves, that is, the attitude to work, our reports by which we execute our duties, the awareness in us concerning our roles and duties.

“The expectations of the public, the government and the system should be the starting point of reform.

“So, the reform should start from ourselves, the staff, heads of the system and other stakeholders like the Police, Ministry of Justice, Legal Aid Council, and lawyers should be involved in taking the judicial system to a higher level,” Olopade said.

The association’s chairperson, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, thanked the state judiciary for its efforts and support toward the body of magistrates.

She, however, appealed to the chief judge to consider the requests of magistrates serving in the state particularly increment in their allowances.