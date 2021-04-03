



The All Progressives Congress has expressed grief over the death of the spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

In a press statement released in Abeokuta on Saturday and signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Odumakin’s death as “shocking and saddening”.





“Yinka Odumakin, right from his early days as a young journalist at the Guardian newspapers through his activism days during the military era and later as spokesperson of Afenifere, has given a good account of himself as a journalist, social analyst, political activist and social commentator. It is very sad to hear sad news of his death at a time he could still be berry useful to his oganisation and nation”, the statement said.

“On behalf of the leader of APC in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, leaders and all members of our party, we commiserate with the immediate and political family of late Yinka Odumakin, the Afenifere and other colleagues of his and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement