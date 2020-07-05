



The Government of Ogun State has announced that one Coronavirus death has been recorded in the state.

The announcement was made by the State Government in a tweet via its Twitter account on Sunday.

It also reported that 24 patients were discharged after showing full recovery from the virus.

The tweet reads “OGUN COVID-19: 24 CASES DISCHARGED, AS STATE RECORDS 47 NEW CASES WITH 290 TOTAL ACTIVE.

“Ogun State has discharged 24 cases of the Coronavirus, as part of the total 636 cases so far discharged.

“This was on the 4th of July, 2020, when the State recorded 47 new cases of the virus.





“This brings to 974, the total number of confirmed cases in the State.

“Sadly, 1 related death was recorded, making 21, the cumulative number of related deaths.

“Currently, a total of 290 are being managed in the Treatment and Isolation Centres across the State, as it becomes extremely important that the public maintains recommended preventive measures.

“Stay home. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a total of 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 603 new cases across the country.