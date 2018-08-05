The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, has received a new date for the airlift of its 2018 intending Pilgrims to Makkah and Medina from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Kalejaiye who made this known in Abeokuta, said the 299 first set of intending Pilgrims would leave for Hajj Camp in Logos, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, be bidded goodbye by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun same day at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and airlifted to Medina International Airport on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Kalejaiye thereby enjoined all intending Pilgrims to report to the Agency’s Head quarter, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta to collect their Travel Documents and Basic Travel Allowance (B.T.A.) from 8:00 am.

He also gave the cheer that Governor Amosun had catered for the contingents transport fare for visits to historical places in Medina (Siaara), warning them against reoccurrence of last year abscondment by some Pilgrims which caused disruption in the return schedule and embarrassment to the state in the holy land.

He therefore warned that any Pilgrim who absconds during this year exercise would be left to face the consequence.