The Ogun state government, in its bid to tame the novel coronavirus disease which was recently reported in the state when an Italian consultant visited Lafarge facility at Ewekoro, has advised it citizens to avoid unnecessary gatherings of people and desist from sneezing into handkerchief.

It gave the advice while sensitising, along with officials of the World Health Organization (WHO), a league of Imams at a Central Mosque in Abeokuta.

Dr. Kehinde Ololade, a special adviser to Gov. Abiodun who was representing the Commissioner for Health Mrs. Tomi Coker, said the sensitization would help the people to know who had the virus and would also help them to prevent themselves from the virus.

He, however, advised that people should stop sneezing into handkerchief but tissue paper which they would dispose immediately after sneezing into it, or they sneeze into their elbow.





“The message we brought here is a message from Dapo Abiodun concerning coronavirus with the backing of the our commissioner for health, Tomi coker, to ensure that we recognise the significant roles our religious leaders are playing in sensitization, leadership in coordinating the grassroots, and their far reach to each and everyone of the populace in the various 20 local governments of Ogun State.

“We feel that when we meet with the league of imams. We are very certain that in their 5 daily prayers, even in their traditional Friday prayer, they will be able to communicate the relevance of this with all their faithful. So that the sensitization will help them to identify, how to prevent, and to dispel all kinds of rumours concerning the virus.

“There are various rumours; some say the use of alcohol and garlic will cure or prevent the virus but those things don’t have any scientific backing. We have corrected the assertion”, he said, adding that among ways to avoid contracting the disease include regular hand washing with water, soap and sanitizers, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.