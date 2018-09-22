The National Executive Committee of Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) has suspended four of its principal officers for allegedly engaging in activities that are inimical to the growth and development of Ogoniland in Rivers State.

The suspension of the officers is not unconnected with the allegation that they received money from the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to frustrate OYF’s planned legal action against the project.

The NEC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday gave the names of the suspended officers as Emmanuel Bie, Spokesman; Lekue Kingsley Lenee, Publicity Secretary; Kingsley Dimkpa, Financial Secretary and Mesua Mtormabari, Assistant Secretary.

The statement, which was signed by OYF President-General, Comrade Legborsi Yamabana, stated that the officers were suspended in accordance with Section 6, Article 10 (a) of the organization’s constitution.

It further stated that the suspension of the officers followed a recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee of the organization.

The statement reads in part: “Sequel to disciplinary committee recommendation, the following persons: Mesua Mtormabari, Emmanuel Bie, Kingsley Dimkpa and Lekue Kingsley Lenee, have been suspended and disqualified from holding office in any organ of Ogoni Youth Federation for life in accordance with Section 6, Article 10 (a) of the constitution.

“We therefore call on the general public, security agencies and the Ogoni community to take note of their suspension and never deal with them in the name of Ogoni Youth Federation and any other issue relating, pertaining or concerning the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF).”