<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, will be leading other senior government officials to the United Kingdom on a working visit to appraise themselves of international experiences and best practices relative to the clean-up of large-scale contaminated sites.

The visit which was facilitated by the United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) according to a statement signed by Director of Press, Saghir el Mohammed, is to equip them better to deliver on their mandate.

The minister is expected to visit five sites in the United Kingdom, as part of a series of International site visits.

These include Biogénie’s Trecatti and Redhill soil treatment facilities in South Wales and South East England respectively, the Coed Darcy regeneration project in South Wales, the former Avenue Coking Works in the East Midlands, and ALS Laboratories in North West England.

According to the statement, the visit will also be an opportunity for the delegation to visit Coed Darcy, one of the largest regeneration projects in the United Kingdom.