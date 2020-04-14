<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Executive Director of the Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, Mr Oghenejabor Ikimi, Esq, on Tuesday said the extension of the lockdown in Ogun and Lagos States as well as Abuja for another fourteen days without the provision of palliatives by President Muhammadu Buhari will be hectic on the citizens.

The legal practitioner said, “I am foreseeing some protests.”

Mr. Ikimi in a telephone chat with newsmen in Warri, said hardships is one of the major reasons hoodlums took over some parts of Ogun and Lagos States before the expiration of the first 14 days lockdown.





While noting that Delta State will not take a different approach from that of the President’s, Ikimi said,”They’re still going to extend the lockdown the way I’m seeing it. They’re going to follow the Federal Government for another two weeks.”

Ikimi, however, appealed to Deltans to stay at home in their own interest so as not to contract the dreaded Coronavirus which has crippled global economy as well as taken many lives.

Ikimi reiterated that what the government is doing wrong is its failure to provide palliatives for the people.

“The so-called palliatives they are providing are shared along political lines. It doesn’t go down.”