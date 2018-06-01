Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu, the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), has said that Anambra State took first position in South East in the past Measles Campaign scoring 95 per cent in the zone.

Ezenyimulu who spoke with newsmen in Awka Wednesday also said the state came second in the exercise in the country.

She expressed gratitude to the State Government and partners, particularly World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for timely release of counterpart funding together with technical assistance that ensured success of the campaign.

She also appreciated the mothers and care-givers in the state for bringing out their eligible children during the campaign despite the false rumour of monkey pox.

Ezenyemulu explained that extensive social mobilisation was done in different ministries, markets, churches among others as well as churches.

She commended all those ministries and communities for all their effort to ensure that the campaign came to a success.

She solicited their support in that manner in anything they do especially in immunisation campaign for a better Anambra.

Dr. Ezenyimulu also advised the state government and the partners to continue with the tempo of timely release of funds for programmes especially in immunisation for the maintenance of the position as first in the state as well as the country at large.

She said that Anambra State is light of the nation so there is no reason why we would not come first in the nation in subsequent campaigns.