Ahmed Usman, the General Manager, Yobe State Water Corporation, has restated the commitment of the state government to give the citizens potable water.

Speaking at his office in Damaturu, the state capital, Usman explained that provision of potable fell among the responsibilities of the state government the corporation was ready to support.

Usman disclosed that the corporation had a sustainable programme known as Partnership for Extended Water Sanitation and Hygiene, to ensure adequate water supply and sanitation in public places and the urban areas.

He said that corporation had achieved 80 per cent water supply to its consumers. “Our boreholes are all working. The government is supporting us. Our files get express approval from Governor Ibrahim Gaidam. Monthly we use 50,640 litres of diesel to power our 82 boreholes and enhance water supply to our consumers in Damaturu.”

He also revealed that the corporation recently employed 87 new personnel.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the corporation, the GM said: “We can do better than now if we have more funds. Also, we need to go back to proper payment of water bills. Our consumers don’t want to pay their monthly water bills. Our staff have to follow them to their houses, but they don’t want to pay. We charge less in the country. We have one of the best and purified water (reservoirs).”

He used the forum to appeal for prompt payment of water bills.