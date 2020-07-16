



The Ekiti State Government, has said that it will only allow churches and mosques with Coronavirus prevention facilities to resume activities in the state, while certificates of compliance must be received from the Ministry to authenticate their readiness to reopen.

The State Government had earlier directed religious centres to reopen for operations, July 17 after three and a half months of closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Ekiti chapter has suspended reopening of all major mosques across the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, had recently announced that all churches and mosques operating in Ekiti can commence operation on July 17 after the nationwide lockdown barring religious activities was pronounced on March 29.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo, who said this in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, insisted that no religious centres would be allowed to resume without complying with the stipulated guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He said all the churches and mosques must comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols to avert the spread of the deadly disease, saying provision of requisite facilities remains the prerequisite for reopening

Agbeyo said part of the prerequisites is that, the religious centres must fumigate their premises, and provide running water in front of their buildings to ensure regular hand washing.

“Others also include: use alcohol based hand sanitizers, ensure they wear nose covers, make available infrared thermometers for body temperature measurements and maintain social distancing.”





Debunking the rumour of payment of N2,000 for issuance of certificate after fumigation, the commissioner said : “The ministry had met with the leadership of the religious bodies including CAN and they have agreed to bear the cost of fumigating their premises themselves as certificates will be issued to them at no cost.”

He stressed the commitment of the present administration to the welfare and wellbeing of Ekiti people adding that government would continue to protect the lives of the people.

Speaking on social distancing in market places, Agbeyo said “government was working on Awedele, Agric Olope and Irona markets to accommodate more people to give room for social distancing.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the President, NSCIA, Ekiti State, Alhaji Yaqubu Sanni, on Thursday, said the suspension of activities in mosques was taken, because all the safety protocols can not be met within the time frame stipulated by the government.

“Muslims in the Government Committee on the re-opening of worship centers and health officer educated members on how to guard themselves from COVID-19 and conditions to be met before the re-opening of mosques in the State.

“After reviewing the guidelines, it was agreed that the conditions for re-opening of mosques as discussed could not be met within the stipulated time frame, that is, between now and July 17, 2020.

” Hence, it was resolved that the Muslims in Ekiti State would hold on for a while in preparations to meet the conditions laid down”, Sanni said.

The NSCIA applauded the State Government for the steps taken to safeguard the lives of worshippers in Ekiti State against the pandemic.