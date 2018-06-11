Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Dakas C. Dakas, has said that the University had awarded First Class degree in error to about 20 graduands.

Prof. Dakas disclosed this in a telephone interview. He said it was a technical error from the ITC department.

“The degrees were awarded to the graduands in error. It was an internal problem that would be resolved soon. The students have attested to the fact that their class of degree was awarded in error.”

Prof. Dakas said the university authority was working round the clock to resolve the problem ahead of the 29th and 30th Combined Convocation coming up on June 23.

Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, said the Institution created a dedicated website where data of all graduands was uploaded to enable them make corrections on their data.

He said the website was a new innovation by the University’s authority to enable graduands correct spelling errors and wrong matriculation numbers for a perfect convocation.

Abdullahi said the institution was being managed by competent hands who have excelled in their field of studies and cannot afford to make an expensive mistake.

He noted that all graduating students were expected to log into the website and make necessary corrections by themselves on their data.

However, about 20 graduands from the Department of Law at the University were said to have been erroneously awarded First Class degrees by the university.

The error, which occurred on the university’s convocation ceremony web portal, saw several graduands of the department’s 2015/2016 academic session bagging First Class degrees.

The 2015/2016 set of Law students at the university produced only one First Class graduand, Olusegun Pelumi Adewunmi.

Several graduands from the Law Department said they logged on to discover they had been awarded a higher class of degrees.

“I have a 2.1 (Second Class Upper Division) but my class of degree on that page was First Class,” one of the graduands who requested not to be named said.

“I saw it yesterday and I tried correcting it. I was thinking it was the NUC, there was a time they were trying to reduce the grading system like those people on 4 points, First Class, so I was thinking maybe that was what happened.”

“I tried communicating with some of my mates in class and they said it was an error.”