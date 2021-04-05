



The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has alerted members of the public to an ongoing recruitment scam.

The institution said members of the public should ignore an advertisement purportedly by the institution, making offers of jobs.

The university’s Spokesman, Sam Kpenu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Kpenu said that the fake recruitment notice was the handiwork of fraudsters and warned aspiring applicants against falling prey to the scam.

He said: “The attention of UNIPORT management has been drawn to a fake Facebook account opened with the name of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu.

“The criminally-minded persons behind the account are asking unsuspecting Nigerians to pay N200,000 for a non-existing placement at the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja.





”The fake account is operated by a faceless individual with phone numbers: 07062317279 and 09029277867.”

Kpenu pointed out that advertisements for recruitment into the university were usually placed on the mainstream media, as well as, the university’s website for applicants to apply.

Kpenu said: “To this end, the university wishes to dissociate herself and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, from the fake Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts, among others.

“The public is hereby advised to be cautious to avoid being ensnared by fraudsters.

“The Acting vice-chancellor does not operate nor have such social media handles.”

The UNIPORT spokesman said the matter had already been reported to security agencies, to enable them arrest and prosecute those behind the scam.