An official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus in Bauchi State.

A statement from the Ministry of Health signed by Ibrahim Sani for the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, said that the new positive case is an official of the State office of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement reads: “Following the confirmation of a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bauchi office who tested positive to COVID-19, the UNICEF/WHO offices have been decontaminated and are now officially sealed today, 19th April, 2020 by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed and the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, as part of prevention and to de-escalate the spread of the virus in the state.”





The statement however added that”available information revealed that the patient had travelled to Kano, therefore all his contacts both in Bauchi and Kano have been identified and isolated and they are under strict follow ups and surveillance. At the moment, UNICEF/WHO offices have been closed down for two weeks by the Bauchi State government.”

It will be recalled that Bauchi State had recorded six positive index cases since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state out of which five including the state governor, Bala Mohammed, have been successfully treated, discharged and certified COVID-19 free by the NCDC.