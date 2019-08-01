<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The current comprehensive verification by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) is a unique and reliable method to ascertain the correct data of secondary school staff in the state, its Chairman in Ekiti State, Babatunde Abegunde, has said.

Abegunde stated this while addressing secondary school workers from Efon and Ekiti West local government areas when they met at Aramoko District Commercial Grammar School (ADICO), Aramoko-Ekiti, for the verification.

The TESCOM chairman explained that the verification was cost-effective as it could detect what biometrics pay system may not capture, particularly workers who might abscond from their duty posts.

He lauded the commitment of the state government for paying salary arrears, saying this confirmed Dr Kayode Fayemi as the most worker-friendly governor in the history of the state.

Abegunde assured the workers that the government was making arrangements to recruit more teaching and non-teaching staff to fill vacancies.

He added that the team was out to reconfirm the number of vacancies and update data.

The chairman, who said there had been lop-sidedness in the distribution of workers, added that teachers would henceforth be deployed, irrespective of their location to areas of their services.

TESCOM’s Permanent Secretary Ayodele Ajimati urged the teachers to cooperate with the officers in charge of the verification.

He said the verification was meant to gather current data and not the alleged rumours being peddled by those he called dissidents.

The head teacher of Aramoko District Commercial Grammar School, Mr. Tayo Omirin, lauded the efforts of the government on the verification.

He described it as a welcome development.

The head teacher explained that the verification, which was meant to ascertain the number of teachers in the state, should be repeated every two years.

He advised the teachers to cooperate, comport themselves, tender necessary documents and supply correct information and avoid any form of falsification.