Chairman of the Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Nestor Ezema, has said that the ongoing recruitment of teachers in the state will no longer be shared among political office holders.

Ezema told newsmen in Enugu on Saturday that the recruitment would be based on merit because the board wants qualified and dedicated teachers this time around.

He said that the recruitment would be free and fair to improve the standard of education in the state adding that only qualified indigenes of the state would be employed.

The chairman disclosed that no fewer than 2,000 teachers would be recruited in the ongoing exercise in the state to fill in vacant positions.

According to him, we are recruiting 2,000 teachers because Enugu State is lacking experienced teachers.

“We have concluded the written interview. Our staff was given few weeks to mark the scripts.

“After marking, we will place a cut off mark and the successful candidates will go for the oral interview and successful candidates will emerge.”