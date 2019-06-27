<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Manager of Taraba State Water Supply Agency, Mr Buba Musa, has disclosed that the agency currently loses N72 million annually as a result of water leakages from broken pipes and nonpayment of bills by water consumers.

Musa made the disclosure at a media roundtable meeting tagged: E-WASH (Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene Services) on Thursday in Jalingo.

The programme was sponsored by USAID in Nigeria.

According to him, among the agency’s debtors were government ministries, agencies, parastatal organisations and residents.

He, therefore, appealed to all the consumers to pay their bills, promptly, to enable the agency serve them better, warning that the increase in population of people in Jalingo, due to insecurity in some states in the Northeast, called for an efficient water supply within the state to cope with the pressure.

Musa reminded the consumers that the high cost of generating potable water and maintenance of broken pipes were affecting the operations of the agency.

According to him, the agency injects a minimum of N8 million monthly into the generation of water but realizes only N2 million monthly.

He urged the residents to also report activities of vandals to the agency, adding they were militating against sustainable water supply in the state.