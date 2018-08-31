The Sokoto State Government has confirmed nine deaths due to what an official described as suspected cases of gastroenteritis in seven local government sreas of the state.

Gastroenteritis results when a person’s stomach and intestines are irritated and inflamed. The cause is typically a viral or bacterial infection, experts say.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. Mustapha Ali, on Friday in Sokoto, listed six of the affected LGAs as Illela, Sabon-Birni, Gada, Goronyo, Isa and Tureta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the LGAs border the Niger Republic.

Ali stated that the situation is under control, as the state and Federal Government officials have been deployed to the affected areas, while medications and other aids have also been made available.

He, however, debunked the claims that it was an outbreak of cholera, noting that experts have since taken samples for laboratory tests, in line with standard practice.

According to the PS, preliminary investigations reveal that the deaths may be due to the consumption of contaminated water, as rain is at its peak in the affected areas.

Ali said 80 patients were hospitalised in Tureta town and its suburbs, adding that all the deaths are those recorded within the primary health care centres and hospitals.

Nonetheless, he insisted that it was irrational to attribute other deaths to the gastroenteritis, arguing that routine deaths occur daily naturally at different places.

Ali also confirmed the death of one person, which occurred at Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Gandi village.

He cautioned people against unwholesome food and water consumption and urged hospital workers to be on the alert by living up to the expectations of their services.