



Four bandits were killed and many others dislodged in military operations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was on operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the security forces.

Mr Aruwan said the bandits were neutralised in aerial missions over identified locations in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas.

According to the statement, operational feedback from troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) intelligence was received on bandits movement from Katika village towards Antenna in Chikun LGA.

“In response to this, the troops lay an opportunity ambush at Antenna village. The bandits approached the location and eventually sprang the ambush. The troops opened fire as they entered the killing range.





“After the engagement, four of the bandits were confirmed dead, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Three rifles and one axe were recovered from the scene.

“The Nigerian airforce also conducted armed reconnaissance over Gwagwada, Chikun, Kuduru, Chukuba, Erina, Kushaka, Dogon Gona, Kusasu, Sarkin Pawa, Kurebe and Falleli around the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries

“Another mission was conducted at the Birnin Gwari general area with an informant on board to identify bandit hideouts, which were then engaged with rockets.

“A bandit scampering for cover within the woods was also neutralised.

“Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the crews and commended them for the successful missions,” the statement concluded.