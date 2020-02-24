<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Government has said former Governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is “ignorant of judicial procedure” for asking the Supreme Court to review its verdict which affirmed Abdullahi Ganduje as governor.

The Supreme Court in a decision delivered on January 20, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, who claimed the election was marred by irregularities.

Last Wednesday, Kwankwaso led some members of the PDP from the state to the national secretariat of the party, asking the leadership to support the call for a review of Kano State governorship election case.

Reacting to the move, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, in a statement, said: “Kwankwaso’s call is a clear testimony of his total obliviousness on the jurisdictional procedures that affirmed Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as elected governor.”





Garba said the former governor has no grounds to call for a review because the PDP suffered a “glaring defeat” at the apex court.

“What the Supreme Court ruled was the affirmation of the judgment of the tribunal and Court of Appeal. That is to say, the PDP failed woefully to prove their case and that is the substance of the case. Therefore, there is no basis what so ever for review of Kano case,’’ he said.

The commissioner said Kwankwaso is driven by the recent applications for the review of the Supreme Court judgments on Imo and Bayelsa states’governorship cases, which he said, cannot be compared with that of Kano.

He added that the judiciary would not overturn its decision.