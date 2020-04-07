<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The second Covid-19 case in Rivers state is a 62-year-old returnee from the UK, who is also a retiree, it has been revealed.

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the COVID-19 patient came back to the country from the UK where he spent about a month through the Lagos International Airport and later developed a flu-like symptoms.

The Health Commissioner said since his return, the patient has been on self Isolation before he developed the symptoms.

He added that subsequently, samples were collected from the victim in accordance with NCDC guidelines and test result confirmed the patient to be positive for Covid19.





The Commissioner added that the patient is presently at isolation and and undergoing treatment at Eleme, in Eleme local government area , which has a 30-bed space capacity.

Prof. Chike also noted that “the Risk communications will continue and that the treatment centre is active, noting that the state has 35 persons of under medical surveillance close monitoring who returned from abroad not too long ago”.

He called on the residents to stop trivializing Covid 19 and observe Social distancing, which is key to escaping covid19 infection and to avoid crowded places.

He said no cause for alarm, and if there is suspicion about Covid19, people should call the state Emergency numbers: 08056109538, 080318880935.