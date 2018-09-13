A United Nation official and governorship aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Taraba State, Surveyor Aliyu Umar, has proffered solutions for land dispute in the country.

According to him, such dispute can only be solved through forming a committee comprising of local tribal, religious and community leaders.

Umar, who has served as a proffessional Surveyor at state, national and currently a UN official, said if such committee is organised in all the communities across the countries, ensuring the members seat and dialogue constantly, the issue of land dispute would be a thing of the past.

Interacting with the media at the APC national secretariat after he returned his governorship nomination forms, he assured that he will work hard to unite the state if given the opportunity to be governor Taraba.

“I think the main thing as we say in surveying as in you can work in part to whole. That means you start from the grassroot. You make small committees made up of this warring communities whether they are tribal or religious.

“And then you make use of the local, religious leaders, opinion and traditional leaders and whoever it is that is the leader of the community. And once you can bring them up together and let them seat down be in constant touch with one another, eat all the time i think when you do that in the smaller communities with the whole at the ent of it all. Until you have dialogue with everybody i think peace will come.”

The governorship aspirant who said he was persuaded to join politics, added that his phobia for politics was driven by passion for justice, fair play and equity.

“This is my driving force behind me because I want to see a state that is like the state I grew up and that is what I see in Taraba state.

“There are sometime in life because of your desire for one thing you need to do this. Some people might not like religion but because they want to go to heaven they follow religion. So, it is the same way and I might not apply politics but right now as I’m more driven by this cause.

“I have worked all my life in places that I have done negotiations and reconciliation. I have worked in the land division of Gongola state where I started working and you know anything that involve land involves alot of people because most of the work that have happened in the World are still happening because of land.

“And I have being an adminustrator of land in Gongola state. Then I came to Taraba state with the same experience. From there I went to National Boundary Commission and I did the same thing. And then in the UN now. What is happening is that I have been in negotiations and reconciliation all my life. I think I can do that with Taraba state. At this point in time what we need is to be able to come together and work.”