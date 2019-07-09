<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Grace Isu-Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, has said the Next Level Agenda of the Buhari administration has revived the hope of the Nigerian youth in attaining their full potential by unlocking their creative abilities.

Joe Mutah, the ministry’s chief press secretary, in a statement, noted that Isu-Gekpe stated this in Abuja on Monday at the second edition of “Rainbow Art: Unlocking Creativity with the theme: A New NIGERIA; the Hope of the Nigerian Child and Youth.”

“As the current administration has begun its journey to take Nigerians to the next level and calibrating a new Nigeria where there is opportunity for all, we believe that there is certainly hope for the Nigerian child and youth.

“The hope is hinged on tangible actions such as empowerment of the citizenry and lifting the people out of poverty. By focusing on the creative acumen of our children and youth, this laudable initiative is galvanizing them for a brighter and prosperous future,” she said.

The permanent secretary stressed the need to focus more on children and youth by creating veritable platforms for social and economic empowerment, which will steer them away from engaging in unproductive ventures.

“Indeed, talents abound among children and youth but the institutions to harness these talents are limited. I am glad that National Gallery of Art is consistently harnessing the boundless talents of our children and youth,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr. Simon Ikpakronyi, the acting director general of the National Gallery of Art, said the organisation commenced the Rainbow Art Creative Series in 2014 aimed at harnessing and showcasing the creativity and talents of Nigerian children and youth.

He said the organization was exploring the platform of visual arts to inculcate the idea of advocacy, democracy and nationhood in the teeming children and youth.

The event featured cultural display by school children, fashion parade, and performances by students of the FCT School for Blind and Art Exhibition.