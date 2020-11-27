The Executive Chairman, Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Abdu Usman said that only six political parties will be participating in Saturday’s Local Government Elections in the state.

Usman, who made this known on Friday in Maiduguri while briefing newsmen on the preparations for the elections, identified the parties as: African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The chairman explained that only APC fielded candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions in all the 27 local governments and 312 wards.

“APC is fielding 27 chairmanship candidates and 312 councilors, while PDP is fielding seven chairmen and 45 councilors.





“SDP is fielding one chairman and two councilors; ADC and Accord Party are fielding one chairmanship candidate each, while Accord Party is fielding only one chairmanship candidate,’’ Usman said.

He noted that the elections would only take place in Maiduguri Metropolitan, Jere, Ngala, Chibok, Askira/Uba, Kwaya-Kusar and Mobbar local government areas.

The chairman said the remaining local government areas would only vote to affirm as only APC is fielding candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship in the areas.

Usman also said that elections would be conducted in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps for electorates of Abadam, Guzamala, Marte and Kukawa local governments.

He explained that while the eight wards of Kukawa would vote in the camp, the remaining two wards in Baga would vote in Baga town.

Newsmen report that the election is expected to commence by 8 am and end by 2 pm.