



Abia State government has raised an alarm over plans by unidentified hoodlums to attack key locations in the state and cause unrest.

The disclosure was made on Friday in a statement by Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, who also used the opportunity to call for extra vigilance and strict adherence to the 8pm to 6am curfew.

Kalu further revealed that some of the hoodlums are expected to come from outside the state, urging parents to ensure and advice their children not to get involved in the activities of the hoodlums.

The statement made available to newsmen also contains that the State govt will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law abiding citizens.

It reads, “Abia State Government has uncovered plots by yet to be properly identified hoodlums to attack some key locations within the state soon.

“Security agencies in the state have been fully mobilized and placed on high alert to thwart the planned attack and bring those concerned to justice swiftly.





“We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8pm to 6am as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours.

“Parents and guardians are also strongly advised to ensure that their children and wards are securely at home and not in anyway associated with the hoodlums some of whom are said to be coming from outside the state.

“Law abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their normal duties but ensure they return home before 6pm to avoid the rush associated with movement before the onset of curfew time.

“While we remain confident that the security architecture within the state is robust enough to prevent the planned attack and/or bring those involved in the plot swiftly to justice, the State Government led by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law abiding citizens.”