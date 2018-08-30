Emmanuel Attah, Osun Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, on Thursday said some local government chairmen in the state were short-changing the scheme.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 2018 Batch B, Stream II at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun, Attah said NYSC didn’t get funds released to it by Governor Rauf Aregbesola through some council chairmen.

He said: “Mr Governor sir, I am constrained to bring before you, the attitude of some of your local government executive chairmen.

“We are bringing the case to you to take immediate action because the NYSC is being short-changed by these local government chairmen.

“The monthly interest that are supposed to accrue to NYSC local inspectors for running offices are not been given to them.

“While some council chairmen are remitting theirs to the scheme at the local government level, some deliberately refused to release this fund which had been released by Mr Governor to cushion the hardship the scheme is going through.

“We have lost confidence in them and we are bringing it before you to take action because we can no longer bear it.”

Attah told the new corps members to see their mobilisation as an opportunity to contribute their quota to the socio-economic growth of the nation as the business of nation building was everybody’s business.

Aregbesola, represented by Mudasiru Husain, Acting Secretary to the State Government, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their educational endeavours.

He said the swearing-in ushered them into a new phase of duty and service to their fatherland and admonished them to be the nation’s ambassadors of peace and unification.

He also urged the corps members to shun get rich-quick syndrome and embrace virtues of diligence, hard work and integrity.

Aregbesola informed the corps members that they would be participating in conducting the forthcoming state governorship election and 2019 general election.

He therefore urged them to shun all forms of gratification and inducement capable of marring the credibility of the election and destroying the collaboration between INEC and NYSC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 2025 corps members, comprising 1270 males and 755 women, where administered the oaths of allegiance by the Chief Judge of Osun, represented by Justice Kudirat Akano.