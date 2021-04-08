



The Ogun government says all libraries in the state will soon be upgraded to e-libraries, in order to attract and encourage seekers of knowledge.

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made this known during a monitoring exercise to the Simeon Adebo Library in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Arigbabu said it was important for the state libraries to be conducive, with the necessary equipment and facilities to function properly.

He said that the Simeon Adebo Library would wear a new look in few months, and the state library in Ijebu-Ode was also being refurbished.

This, he said, would also spread to other libraries across the state.





The commissioner said that the ministry had been working in tandem with the Bureau of Information Technology to make the state libraries digital.

“As government, we will continue to support all education sectors, which the library is also part of.

” We are working together with the Bureau of Information Technology to digitalise our libraries to E-libraries, where all available materials can be accessed,” Arigbabu said .

In his remark , the Director of State Libraries, Mr. Vincent Giwa, said since the inception of Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration, the libraries had experienced good turnaround after years of neglect.