The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure says efforts were on towards evolving strategies to ensure credible mobilisation of corp members.

Kazaure said this on Thursday in Enugu during the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation Workshop.

The director general was represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Victoria Okakwu.

He said that the scheme was constantly faced with new challenges due to the changing times and the management saddled with the responsibility of improving performance.

He said that such challenges had made it imperative for stakeholders to regularly meet to exchange ideas for the improvement of their respective roles.

Kazaure said that the workshop would also dwell on issues aimed at correcting observed lapses as well as chart a new way forward for the scheme.

“The pre-mobilisation workshop has remained a vital platform for stakeholders in the scheme to interact and come up with strategies for credible mobilisation through appraisal of our performances in previous exercises.

“It is my firm belief that this workshop will proffer sustainable solutions to these challenges,” Kazaure said.

In his address, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said that the current situation in the country had made it imperative to expand the frontiers of the scheme.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Chief Josef Udedi, said that the state government would continue to support the ideals of the NYSC.

“There is no doubt that the scheme has come a long way in the 45 years of its existence. It gladdens my heart to note that the NYSC has lived up to the expectations of its founding fathers,” Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier in a speech, the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Nnnenna Ukonu, said that the workshop was aimed at reviewing the performances of previous mobilisation exercises.

Ukonu said that such review was done through cross-fertilisation of ideas with stakeholders, identifying challenges and proffering solutions to them.

She said that the management of the scheme was determined to ensure a seamless, hitch-free and a mobilisation process devoid of irregularities always.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the workshop was “Evolving Strategies to Overcome New Challenges in the NYSC Mobilisation Process.

The workshop was attended by representatives of corps producing institutions, the National Universities Commission, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and others.