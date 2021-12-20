Official: NNPC not conducting survey, not recruiting

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has dismissed reports that it is conducting a survey tagged “Anniversary Event” or recruiting new staff at the moment.

Garba Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, made the denial in response to falsehood being peddled on the social media in a statement on Monday.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a fake competition trending online which claims to celebrate its so-called “Anniversary Event”. We have nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest.

“In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company.

“With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars,” he said.

He noted that NNPC would also like to again inform the public that the information circulating in the social media that NNPC was conducting recruitment was not true and the public should disregard it.

“NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website,” he said.