The Niger State government on Monday said it is not owing workers’ salaries as all category of staff have been paid their entitlements up to the end of June this year.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Danjuma Salau, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state capital.

Salau said the state government had been very religious in the payment of workers’ salaries to the extent that delay in the release of money to state governments has never affected the monthly entitlement of workers.

“Even last month when the Federation Account Allocation Committee did not release money we still found a way to pay our workers.

“It is the policy of this government since May 2015 to pay workers in the last week of every month. We have kept to this arrangement even when we are faced with serious financial squeeze,” he said.

The commissioner added that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had continuously re-echoed his commitment to the welfare of workers, and had practically demonstrated that through prompt payment of salaries in the state despite the economic challenges.

According to Salau, “Niger State is a shining example of a state that has remained committed to, and consistent with the welfare of its workers. In that wise, Governor Sani-Bello has placed workers’ salary on first-line charge. It has remained so. And will remain so.

“Governor Sani-Bello’s commitment and consistency has been applauded by all stakeholders in and outside the state including elder statesmen, members of the media, organised private sector, labour unions and religious organisations among others.

“Indeed, during the 2018 May Day celebration, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Yahaya Ndako Idris, has cause to commend Governor Sani-Bello for prompt payment of salary in the state.”

Salau therefore urged workers in the state to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by being dedicated to duty.