The Niger State Water Board now generates an average of N12 million every month, an official disclosed on Saturday in Minna.

The Assistant General Manager, Commercial Services of the board, Alhaji Danladi Aliyu, said this was far better than what obtained in the past.

“Niger government has shown great interest in provision of water to its people.

“On average, we generate around N12 million every month and what we are charging is only for the service and not for the cost of production.

“There has been a steady rise in our revenue since Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) came on board in the state early this year,” he said

He said the state water board was currently at 35 per cent level of production but it is making concerted efforts to hit a target of 80 per cent.

He lauded the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its E-WASH activity in the state, saying that Niger was now better placed for improved water and sanitation service delivery.

Newsmen reports that Niger is one of six states where USAID is intervening in the E-WASH to strengthen the financial and technical viability of state water agencies.

According to him, the E-WASH project has made the board more professionally managed and commercially oriented.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to rehabilitate and expand existing water and sanitation infrastructure across the state.