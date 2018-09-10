Niger State Rural Access and Mobility Project says it has spent about N 2 billion on the construction of rural roads across the state.

Hassan Baba, its Project Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Monday.

He named the benefiting rural communities to include: Mokwa-Ja’agi road 45.24 kilometres, Wuya Suman-Lemu road 36.93 kilometres, Suleja-Abushi-Izom road 31 kilometres, Sabon-Wuse-IjahGwari road 8.4 kilometres.

Others, he said are Sulluh Jounction-Tafa road 6.6 kilometres, Wawa-Malale road 21 kilometres and Auna-Tunganjika-Shafini road 36.6 kilometres.

He said that the construction of the roads was to further open up rural areas, promote economic growth and provide all-year-round access to basic services and facilities across the state.

He said: “We have gainfully employed 200 rural dwellers, trained them on how to effectively manage and repair roads in various communities.

“We have also provided working tools to those trained to ensure prompt repairs of our rural roads.”

He said that the rural roads project would also enhance socio-economic activities in the state.

The coordinator said that before the construction of the roads, residents of the affected areas found it very difficult to transport goods and service, within and outside their immediate communities.

The problem, he said, usually become apparent especially during raining season.

He expressed optimism that the construction of the road would way to ease human and vehicular movement.

According to him, the agency has reached out to traditional rulers to appeal to residents to desist from dumping refuse on waterways to avoid flood and ensure the safety of the roads.