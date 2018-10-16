



The Niger government on Tuesday said that it would collaborate with the Federal Government to rehabilitate both federal and state roads to boost socio-economic activities in the state.

Alhaji Danjuma Sallau, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, dropped the hint during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Sallau said: “We are aware that due to the strategic location of Niger state to the federal capital territory, Abuja there is a lot of pressure on both federal and state roads in the state.

“The pressure has caused a lot of damage in the recent times making the state government to spend huge sums of money on rehabilitation of roads.’’

Sallau said that the state government intervention on the roads were not enough hence the collaboration with the federal government as road project is capital intensive.

He said that when the arrangement was concluded, work on the roads would start immediately to ameliorated sufferings of the people by enhancing movement of goods and services.

According to him, the administration of Governor Abubakar Bello is committed to repositioning roads in the state despite numerous challenges of infrastructural decay inherited.

The Commissioner noted that government being a continuous process, the administration placed high premium on completion of inherited projects that have direct bearing on the people.

On the poor power supply in the state, he said that government was making frantic efforts in distributing new transformers and electrification of communities without power supply.

He said that the issue of water supply within Minna, the state capital and other parts of the state had improved as the State Water Board had installed the high-tech equipment purchased in the water works across the state.

He said: “These water pumping machines and treatment plants have commenced operation; that is why you are seeing the improvement in water supply.”

Sallau appealed to the people of the state to be patient with the government to enable it provide dividends of democracy as promised.