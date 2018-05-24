The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), North-West Zonal Office, Kano on Thursday said it received 46 cases in April.

Mrs Hauwa Salihu, the NHRC’s Zonal Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that out of the 46 human rights cases, 32 were completed while 14 were ongoing.

“Most of the cases were on abandonment of children after divorce, domestic violence, human trafficking and gender-based discrimination.

“Others are inheritance conflicts, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention, among others,’’ she said.

The zonal coordinator said that the commission also mediated on conciliation and reconciliation matters among couples and families.

Salihu said that some of the cases were referred to courts after thorough investigations, while others were settled by the commission.

