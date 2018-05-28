Dr Samuel Adjogbe, the Executive Director of Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has said that the commission will continue to do projects that are beneficial to the people.

Adjogbe, who was addressing journalists during the inspection of the failed sections of Gana–Ugberikoko Road in Sapele, said he was impressed with the level of work done by the contractors.

According to him; “The NDDC was set up to intervene in some of the areas the government ordinarily would not have expected to reach, but because it’s a regional commission, we understand the plight more than anybody, this road leading to NPDC/SEPLAT flow station was identified and we have to fix it. We have been able to fix some other roads like the one we commissioned at Ojolu area of Sapele last year”, he said.

Adjogbe, however, urged the people of Sapele to continue to support the state government

Meanwhile the Chairman of Sapele Okpe Community, Mr Patrick Akamuvba and the Peoples Democratic Party, Ward, Ovo Abeke, have commended NDDC for a job well done, nothing that with the fixing of the road, business was picking up again in the area.