The newly elected president of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Oluwatoyin Akomolafe, on Monday in Lagos, said his leadership would ensure non-oil commodities were exported through the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The Head of Corporate Communication, NACC, Ebuka Ugochukwu, said Akomolafe was elected during the 57th Annual General Meeting of the chamber following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Chief Olabintan Famutimi.

According to Ugochukwu, Akomolafe said he would ensure non-oil commodities were exported through AGOA and establish the chamber as the organisation for all trade-related issues for AGOA.

He said: “Although, we have been somewhat active in the African Growth and Opportunity Act, we ought to fully immerse ourselves in policy implementation, compliance and growth for Nigeria.

“I want to fully participate in all economic fora and partner with leaders and leading organisations that could propel us toward a successful future.”

Ugochukwu said Akomolafe’s tenure is expected to deepen trade relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America.

He quoted Akomolafe as saying his tenure would also focus on re-branding and revitalising the image of the Chamber, balancing the Nigerian-American aspects of the organisation, as well as modernising its communications strategy.

Akomolafe obtained a degree in the Department of Agriculture, University of Ibadan and went straight into the business of import and export.

He worked with the West Africa Portland Cement Company in 1979 and rose to the position of Western Regional Area Manager when he left in 1988.

In 1989, he established Index Brook Limited with a vision to building it up to an integrated Oil and Gas company.

Akomolafe has devoted his career to nurturing Index Brook limited into a Group of Companies operating in different countries, providing consultancy services, project management and engineering services to oil and gas companies across the world.