The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s investment in the education sector has begun to yield positive result.

Omotoso, who disclosed this at the commissioning of completed school infrastructure projects at Ogudu Junior Grammar School, Ogudu on Friday, said the government has completed more than 1,097 school projects, covering 970 schools across the state, just as it has ensured the upgrade and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and the furnishing of Primary Schools with 87,000 dual composite unit of chairs and desks in two years.

Th commissioner who represented the Lagos State governor at the event said, the project being commissioned was in line with the “Education and Technology” pillar of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, saying, “If we must actualise our greater Lagos vision, quality education must remain one of our most solid building blocks”.

While commenting on the vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like Lagos, Omotoso stated that it has become imperative for the government to ensure that children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning.

His words: “In order to accelerate our children’s access to world-class pedagogical learning, we have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government Councils. Therefore, our children have access to quality education irrespective of their location”.

The Commissioner averred that the Lagos State government was convinced that teaching and learning could only take place effectively in an atmosphere that is conducive to learning, hence the government’s commitment to the provision of new infrastructure and the rehabilitation of existing ones.





“I am glad to note that our investment in the education sector has been yielding positive results. Our students’ performance has improved tremendously in examinations, national and international competitions. They have also improved in morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking,” he said.

Omotoso further noted that other gains of the investment in the education sector by the Sanwo-Olu administration include the Lagos State team emergence as winners at the 2021 National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientist (JETS) competition, which took place at the National Mathematical Centre, Kwali between February 21 and 27, 2021.

He, therefore, urged community leaders, school administrators, staff and students of Ogudu Junior Grammar School to take ownership of the project and ensure that miscreants do not destroy or cart away the property of the school.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, represented by Mrs. Oluranti Olagbaju, stated that the school infrastructure projects were evenly distributed across the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas.

“There is hardly any school in the state that was not touched by either a new school building, new classroom block, hostels, security structures, school fence, toilets, furniture and boreholes among others,” she said.

The vision for the actualisation of the education sector was made possible through the effective collaboration of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Lagos State Universal Basic Education (LASUBEB), the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), and the Lagos State Infrastructure and Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA).