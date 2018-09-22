The Kogi State Government has said the state has lost of N100 billion to the unfortunate flood ravaging some parts of the Confluence State.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja, yesterday, the director general of Media and Publicity to the governor said over 200 communities have been submerged in the State.

He said the Governor had briefed the President of the unfortunate situation.

“Kogi State Government has been rattled by the degree of flooding that has submerged over 200 communities and rendered about a million people homeless in the state.

“As a government, a lot has been done to ameliorate the dastardly effect of the menace. Federal Agencies are also working hard to help us out of our seemingly perilous situation.

“Government will never express hopelessness as it is the bastion of hope for the victims. But we are stretched and wish to thank the Federal Government for its intervention so far.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will want to express profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for directing the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the rescue of our people.

“Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Ibaji and many other Local Government Areas are currently under the furious flood. We call for more speedy intervention of Federal and even international agencies in giving succor and hope to our people”.

The governor also assured victims of the flood of his administration’s efforts at ensuring that lives; and when possible, properties are not lost.

“As a Government, we shall not rest on our oars to save lives and property of our people; as well as stand with them in this trying time. We are in it together as the Governor is doing everything humanly possible to salvage the situation”, he assured.

Government also called on people in flood prone areas to move to safer grounds for safety.