Kebbi State now produce more than 3.6 metric tonnes of rice annually out of the national production capacity of 5.7 metric tonnes in Nigeria.

The permanent secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, this has made the state the leading producer of rice in Nigeria and that the massive production of rice in the state has tremendously improved the status of farmers in the state.

“Rice production in Kebbi has now shifted from subsistence farming to commercial or business farming. The living standard of our farmers has improved significantly.

“It has raised the standard of living of vulnerable farmers, through the rice value chain most of our farmers are out of poverty.

“Also through the various value chain of rice production, youths and women groups were engaged; from land preparation down to final processing, 70 per cent of our people especially youths and women groups were engaged in rice farming”, he said.