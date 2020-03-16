<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) says it has received a letter from katsina State Government for the implementation of Resettlement City Development Housing Project in the state.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of the Commission, Sen. Mohammed Garba, made this known in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

“Just last week, I am pleased to receive a letter through the Katina State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr Mustapha Bello, in reference to the plan to start a holistic intervention programme that will improve opportunities for those in rural areas,’’ the statement said.

It said that the gesture would reduce the propensity of criminality being perpetrated by some rural dwellers.





He stated that a team of experts from the commission would soon visit the state for the preliminary assessment of the areas to be allocated for resettlement of the IDPs.

“MCFRMI is established by National Refugees Act (1989) now Cap. No II Laws of the Federation of Nigeria; to safe guard the interest and treatment of Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Stateless Persons.

“The commission’s mandate is further expanded by presidential directives to include IDPs and the coordination of the country’s migrants.

“In furtherance t this mandates, since the beginning of my tenure as Honourable Commissioner, I have embarked on the aspiring tasks with the cooperation of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Umar Sadiya, to achieved the desired objectives,” it added.