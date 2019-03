The Plateau State Government has dismissed rumours in social media that President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and the Plateau community have signed a pact for a Jihad in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Yakubu Dati, in a statement in Jos yesterday, said such falsehood would only bring about disunity, hatred and crisis.

Dati said promoters of the story, who failed to create crisis during the presidential and National Assembly elections last week, are now planting stories meant to create distrust and suspicion.

He warned against fake news, saying it is injurious to society’s wellbeing.

He said at no time did President Buhari and Governor Lalong hold a meeting where such unpatriotic actions were agreed on.

On elections, he said: “Politics is a game of numbers. The governor will work with whoever INEC declares winner, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political differences in advancing the greater Plateau interest.”