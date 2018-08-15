The Jigawa Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Kabiru Ali, said that the state spent N50millon in buying chemicals used to spray and quell Quelea birds in 2017.

Ali told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday that Quelea birds were found to be destroying farm products in parts of the state.

He said that the exercise was conducted in some local government areas where the birds were disturbing farmers and destroying their crops.

The commissioner said that the affected local governments include: Kiri Kasamma, Guri, Biriniwa, Malam Madori, Hadejia among others.

He said that the spraying was conducted in two phases across the ravaged areas.

He said that the state government contracted Prophotic Air Spray Company to handle the exercise.

The commissioner said that the exercise had prevented the birds from destroying crops planted in the current season.

Ali said: “So far this year, we have not received any report that Quelea birds have invaded any farms in any part of the state.

“However, if we receive any, we will swing into action and arrest the situation.”

He urged the farmers in the state to report anything suspected to be harmful to their plants to the state government for its intervention.