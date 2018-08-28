Taraba State Coordinator of Nigeria State Health Investment Project, NSHIP, Dr. Ezekiel Ubanus, has said insecurity is the major challenge hindering the implementation of the World Bank-assisted projects in some parts of Ardo-Kola, Jalingo and Takum Local Government areas of the state.

Speaking at a briefing on the implementation status of NSHIP Performance-Based Financing in Taraba State since the pilot scheme in June 2017, he noted that 16 percent of the population has access to effective primary health care delivery in the three local government areas.

According to him, because of NSHIP, a collaboration with the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency, “patients’ turnout has increased based on the cheap services offered and we now have an increase in the rate of normal delivery from below five percent in June 2017 to 70 percent, which is commendable.”

He further noted that Sadauna, Gassol and Wukari councils have been added to NSHIP’s area of coverage, which will, by October, provide health services to 47 percent of the state population.